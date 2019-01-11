R. Kelly Arrested After Owing More Than $161,000 In Child Support

Abi went on to request that her followers stop harassing her regarding her father's actions: "Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers 'part' etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up."