R. Kelly Arrested After Owing More Than $161,000 In Child Support

According to The Chicago Tribune, R. Kelly was arrested by Cook County Wednesday for failing to pay child support. He reportedly owes $161,000 USD and could face jail time should he not pay the full amount.
This article was originally published on January 11, 2019.
Buku Abi, R. Kelly's daughter who was born Joann Kelly, has joined the chorus of voices speaking out against the embattled musician. The Miami-based artist shared a statement Thursday evening on her Instagram story explaining her stance on her father, whom she said she hadn't seen in years.
Abi began by apologizing, writing, "I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father's actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this."
Abi's mother Andrea "Drea" Kelly, who was married to the singer until 2009, participated in the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly and has continued to speak out against Kelly on social media. Drea has three children with Kelly, and Buku Abi is the eldest.
Abi continued, "For my own personal reasonings & for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him ... My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life."
Abi went on to request that her followers stop harassing her regarding her father's actions: "Reminders of how terrible my father is, and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me, my siblings & our mothers 'part' etc. Does not help my family (Me, my sister, my brother, and my mother) in our healing process. Nor does it allow a safe space for other victims who are scared to speak up, speak up."
Added Abi, "I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me. I pray anyone who reads this understands I put nothing but good intent behind each word."
Abi concluded by thanking the family and friends who offered support and love in the past few days, asking that any new followers to her Instagram do the same.
Abi's mother divorced Kelly in 2009 after reportedly filing a protection order in 2005. (According to reports at the time, Kelly assaulted his wife when she asked for a divorce.) The divorce was finalized in 2009, and Drea has since become one of the foremost voices against Kelly. Speaking on The View in October 2018, she recalled two horrific instances of abuse at the hands of Kelly. In one, Drea recalled her husband tying her hands to her feet behind her back and leaving here there "hog-tied," while he fell asleep. "You cannot not speak when someone's life and what they've been through is parallel to yours," Drea told the hosts.
Surviving R. Kelly aired in three parts last weekend on Lifetime. The documentary, a harrowing look at years of allegations against R. Kelly, has resulted in a criminal investigation in the state of Georgia. Additionally, Chicago State's Attorney Kim Foxx has asked that any victim come forward so that legal action may be taken against Kelly in the state of Illinois. Foxx also said that she'd been contacted the families of two missing women who are believed to have been captured by Kelly.
