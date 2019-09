R. Kelly Arrested After Owing More Than $161,000 In Child Support

Abi's mother divorced Kelly in 2009 after reportedly filing a protection order in 2005 . (According to reports at the time, Kelly assaulted his wife when she asked for a divorce.) The divorce was finalized in 2009, and Drea has since become one of the foremost voices against Kelly . Speaking on The View in October 2018, she recalled two horrific instances of abuse at the hands of Kelly. In one, Drea recalled her husband tying her hands to her feet behind her back and leaving here there "hog-tied," while he fell asleep. "You cannot not speak when someone's life and what they've been through is parallel to yours," Drea told the hosts.