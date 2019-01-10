There May Be No Host At The Oscars — What Could Go Wrong?

In the wake of Kevin Hart stepping down as host following unearthed homophobic comments — and one misguided attempt by Ellen DeGeneres to get Hart back onboard with the gig — fans wondered who would step in to emcee the Oscars. Now, Variety reports that the Academy Awards may move forward with no host at all.
According to Variety, sources close to the situation claim that in lieu of a host, the show will focus on "starry skits" featuring high-profile celebrities.
If you're wondering what could possibly go wrong with this hostless, sketch-heavy scenario, allow me to provide an example: the opening segment of the 1989 Oscars.
Advertisement
Yes, the Academy Awards did go hostless one other time, 30 years ago — and the result was a surreal opener involving Snow White, Rob Lowe, and a Hollywood-centric version of "Proud Mary."
It was not well-received. You need to watch it right now.
Though there is the possibility that another Disney princess will grace the stage at the Dolby theater, there are reasons to be optimistic about a hostless event. For one thing, it could give us the opportunity to see a slew of A-listers crack jokes at their peers expense. (Why, yes, I do want to see Blake Lively roast hubby Ryan Reynolds off Instagram — give me that content, Academy!)
Variety also reports that the show will lean on the musicians involved in the year's best movies like Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar in order to create a show centered around music in film.
Personally, I'm very down to hear Lamar do a verse on a remixed version of "Hair Body Face." Just saying.
Only time will tell if Hollywood can make a host-free night work. But if it can — it may set the precedent for all future award shows.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Academy for comment.
Advertisement