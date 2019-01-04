"We didn’t anticipate how it would unfold," Ronson tells Refinery29. He, Misitzis, and I speak on the phone one week after the first anniversary of Ames' death, and they fill me in on how they came to tackle such a story. Ronson says that the narrative evolved constantly for over a year, throughout which they heard rumours and gossip that pointed towards an awful story, different from the one that put Twitter bullying at the center of Ames' suicide. "Certainly by the middle of the year I would say that Lina and I became very certain that while we stumbled into the story, we now had a responsibility to see the story through," Ronson explains. "It’s the death of a 23-year-old, which is terrible, and this didn’t happen for no reason. We didn’t intend for this to be a story, to have to deal with unpicking all the reasons why August died, but once that became the story it was critically important to tell it ethically, but also rigorously."