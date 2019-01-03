The Kardashians & Taylor Swift Have This Unlikely Career Move In Common

Taylor Swift's app can't come to the phone right now.
Just over a year after its October 2017 launch, the "New Year's Day" singer's app The Swift Life will shut down for good.
The official Twitter account for The Swift Life announced on Wednesday that the app would no longer be available to download beginning February 1. That date is also the last to use any virtual credits acquired for in-app purchases.
Best described as a social network for Swifties, The Swift Life launched alongside Swift's reputation album. Fans could get exclusive emojis, videos, and music via the app, as well as chat and share photos with fellow Taylor enthusiasts.
"We would like to thank all the dedicated fans who downloaded The Swift Life, engaged with this amazing community and created gorgeous pieces of content for others to enjoy," wrote the official Swift Life account in a post.
Swift isn't the only celebrity helping fans clear space on their phones.
According to a statement published to their individual sites, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will no longer update the world via their subscription apps.
"We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019," read the statement, published December 21 on Kim, Khloé and Kylie's sites. "We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead."
May these stars bring bigger and bolder things our way — we'll gladly reserve some storage space for whatever is next.
