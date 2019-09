Since then, a number of other prominent men in the media industry, including Matt Lauer, Les Moonves, and Kevin Spacey have faced their own accusations of assault and harassment. And the reckoning has spread outside of entertainment — physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is the latest to face allegations. Perhaps more importantly, the #MeToo movement has brought about a quantifiable change towards gender parity. Of the (more than) 200 men who have been ousted from positions of power, the New York Times reports that nearly half their replacements are women.