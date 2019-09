The Labia Puff: Not Even Our Vaginas Are Safe From Fillers

But gynecologists are warning such treatments may be dangerous and result in infection, scarring, disfigurement and altered sensation of the labia. Others have warned about the risks of having injections administered by untrained practitioners . (Because the treatment is non-surgical, there is virtually no regulation over how it is conducted in most of the UK. By law, practitioners who administer fillers, and carry out other non-surgical procedures like Botox, do not need to have any qualifications. Hence the abundance of stories about botched Botox and dodgy fillers that we've become accustomed to reading.)