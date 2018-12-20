George Clooney is headed to Hulu, and it's time to get excited. The former TV star and director is at the helm of the streaming service's latest prestige series, Catch-22, a remake of the classic novel of the same name by Joseph Heller.
If you're like me, maybe you read(ish) Catch-22 in high school, but struggle to remember what it's actually about. I have good news: that doesn't matter because now we have the first few photos from the series.
The photos reveal the glossiness of this show, as well as the cast's wartime wardrobe (read: short-shorts not dissimilar to Brad Pitt's). And, of course, the very good-looking cast. They didn't, however, magically remind me of the intricacies of novel's satirical World War 2 plotline, but you have SparkNotes to help figure that out.
For now, let's just enjoy these photos of Clooney's salt-and-pepper mustache, Christopher Abbott perched in a tree (maybe this is the crash...), and Chandler Kenney wearing a very cute hat.
Mustache!
Crash!
Hat!
Catch-22 will run as a six-episode limited series on Hulu in spring 2019.
