Yes, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have had their fair share of cute moments on screen, like carrying out pranks with Jimmy Kimmel , but it's not often that they sit down and get serious for a moment, or at least as serious as two funny people can be. But they tried in this interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was all about their power couple status, and got real about what it's like to work with your spouse in such a demanding industry.