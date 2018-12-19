Yes, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have had their fair share of cute moments on screen, like carrying out pranks with Jimmy Kimmel, but it's not often that they sit down and get serious for a moment, or at least as serious as two funny people can be. But they tried in this interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was all about their power couple status, and got real about what it's like to work with your spouse in such a demanding industry.
Recently, they appeared together in the film A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed and wrote. They were initially hesitant about combining the careers they usually work so hard to keep separate, but Blunt told THR the story itself was just too good.
"I didn't want it to be like, 'Oh, how adorable. They're working together,'" she explained. "It was the only idea that had come our way that seemed bigger than our marriage. The narrative of our marriage was not going to overwhelm this movie and this amazing opportunity for him as a director, as a filmmaker, as a writer. I knew this was a big swing for him."
Not unlike Krasinski's career, which exploded once A Quiet Place came to theatres, he and Blunt's status as power couple has been a slow burn. They can't quite agree on the specifics, but just know that back in 2008, one of them asked the other out after being introduced by a mutual friend.
"It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date," Krasinski remembers. As for their first date, they kept it low-key with pizza at his apartment, but the rest of the details will remain private.
"It's so precious, I don't want to talk about it," Blunt said. "Is that all right?"
They've remained by each other's sides ever since, but it wasn't until earlier this year that they became a coveted couple. After Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split in April, that was the last straw for fans who had also seen the demise of other favourites like Anna Faris and Chris Pratt and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Suddenly, Twitter couldn't stop talking about protecting Krasinski and Blunt at all costs.
It's not always cute, GIF-able moments. They shared with THR that there were times on set when their professional styles didn't mesh, and Blunt admitted than she's called Krasinski's agent without him knowing to give him advice on working with him. But their marriage is so strong because they approach it as partners, and have unwavering admiration for the other's work.
"There's a large fraction of stress that is taken out by someone who's so supportive," Krasinski said, adding, "I don't have any of that pressure of, 15 percent of my day is explaining to my wife that I have a job to do."
"We've always allowed and rejoiced in each other having a very full life outside of the other one," Blunt explained. But the times they spend together are still our favourites.
