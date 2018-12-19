Davidson entered into a jumbled online feud Saturday, wading into the Kanye West-Drake waters, which had been choppy for the latter half of the week. On Friday, Davidson's ex Ariana Grande joked on Twitter that her fans should ignore the "grown men arguing" on Twitter and instead listen to her song "Imagine." West subsequently criticized Grande for using his conversation with Drake (Aubrey Graham) to sell her song. This prompted Davidson to defend West's disagreement with Graham.