After Mocking Pete Davidson, This Comedian Apologized For His Insensitivity

After a video and comments made on Twitter mocking Pete Davidson and Kanye West, comedian Michael Rapaport has apologized for his insensitivity.
In now-deleted tweets, Rapaport wrote, “Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have homeboys for real.” He also called them whiney and “social media babies,” reported NBC News. Rapaport also posted videos impersonating Davidson and West which have been deleted. The comedian’s posts came before Davidson made a worrisome reference to his struggles with his own mental health.
Both Davidson and West have been vocal about their struggles with mental health – West with bipolar disorder and Davidson with borderline personality disorder. "Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health," Davidson posted on Instagram, which has since been taken down. "I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this." Davidson has dealt with the unfair and inaccurate stigmas associated with mental health a number of times this past year, especially surrounding his relationship with Ariana Grande.
Rapaport apologized on Twitter Saturday afternoon. "Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note. Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take,” he tweeted.
Davidson’s close friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly immediately went to be with him to make sure he was okay. According to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, if someone you know is severe mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, reckless behavior, or talking about suicide, two of the most important things you can do is to not leave them alone and to make sure they seek help from medical and mental health professionals. Mental health is complex and should be treated with empathy and understanding.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, please contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566. All calls will be answered in confidence.
