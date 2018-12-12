This Biggest Snubs & Surprises From The 2019 SAG Awards Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards may not immediately spring to mind when you think of awards season, but there's an important reason not to overlook them. Unlike the big kahunas like the Oscars, Emmys, BAFTAs and Grammys, nominees for the SAG Awards are voted on by the actors in the industry. That means that if you were to receive a nod, it's because your peers thought you were the best of the best.
Conversely, however, that means the snubs hit a little closer to home. While a performance may have blown us away, that doesn't mean members of the Screen Actors Guild thought it stacked up against its contenders. On the bright side, less mainstream performances might get the recognition they lack from the traditional award shows, because fellow actors will see something we don't. It all evens out, but still — shouldn't Widows have been somewhere on this list? Here are all the snubs and surprises from the 2019 SAG Awards nominations.
Cast in a Motion Picture
So yes, first and foremost, Widows should have been on this list, and every subsequent list from here on out, but it continues to be snubbed. Netflix's Roma was predicted as a front-runner, and was shockingly overlooked. If Beale Street Could Talk was a surprising oversight, but a surprising inclusion was Bohemian Rhapsody. Scaramouch, scaramouch, etc!
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
There were a lot of incredible performances by women this year, which is great, but also difficult, because how can they be narrowed down? Viola Davis didn't get a nod for (you guessed it) Widows, and neither did Kathryn Hahn for Private Life, Nicole Kidman for Destroyer, or Toni Collette for Hereditary.
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Lucas Hedges gave two incredible performances in both Boy Erased and Ben Is Back, and the Guild missed two chances to give him his dues. Ethan Hawke has been garnering critical praise for First Reformed, and yet nada, zip.
Ensemble in a Drama Series
While Emma Stone got recognition for her work on Netflix's Maniac, this would have been the perfect opportunity to let the whole cast (Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, Sonoya Mizuno, and Sally Field) know just how awesome they were. Same goes for Killing Eve — Sandra Oh got a well-deserved nod, but it would have been nice to see the whole gang, including British lead Jodie Comer, honoured as well.
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Homecoming didn't get any love this year, which meant Julia Roberts didn't make it to the list, and while The Americans did get nominated for best ensemble, Keri Russell didn't get a specific nod.
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
But where were Claire Foy (First Man) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) I ask you? Not on this list, that's for sure!
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Finally, The Good Place got a much-deserved Golden Globe nod, but the gang didn't make it to the SAGs.
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Same goes for The Americans' Matthew Rhys.
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
In better news, Sam Elliott got recognition for his role in A Star Is Born for the first time this season.
