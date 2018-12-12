Michelle Obama's Book Tour Is Coming To Canada In 2019

There's no stopping Michelle Obama now. The former U.S. first lady, whose memoir Becoming quickly rose to be the most sold hardcover book of 2018, is extending her tour well into next year.
“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” Obama exclusively told People. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”
Advertisement
Obama announced Tuesday that she's adding 21 new tour dates in the Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Cities include Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton.The tour will also take the former American first lady to Denmark, Sweden, France, and the U.K. (For more information on the tour, you can visit the book's website.)
Becoming has also sold more than three million copies in the Canada and the U.S. alone.
?SHE'S BACK!!! - THEY HEARD OUR CALL?? - AND WE BE COMIN'✊?— ladystjohn (@EttaSlimBoy) December 11, 2018
?MICHELLE OBAMA??♀️BECOMING?BACK TO LONDON APRIL 14 AT THE O2
Tickets on sale this Friday 14th, YES, IN 3 DAYS@MichelleObama #Becomingmichelle #Becoming #Becomingbooktour #IAmBecoming #WeBeComin #MichelleObamaLondon https://t.co/AP7BW1MMrc
Woohoo tickets for the O2 in London go on sale soon ?— Nimisha (@Minkar33) December 11, 2018
Reading the book and loving it. Hoping to get tickets to see you.
You are inspiring. Thank you ?? pic.twitter.com/jdQD7yjpJ8
Ever since the memoir's release, Obama has been praised for taking readers with her on an intimate journey about her life. She has been candid about everything from how her daughters Malia and Sasha were conceived via in vitro fertilization (IVF) to how she feels U.S. President Donald Trump put her family at risk by peddling the debunked conspiracy theory that her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, wasn't born in the United States. On tour, Obama has also been candid about the challenges she's faced as a Black woman in America. Earlier this month, she was frank about the unrealistic expectations society pushes on working women, particularly those who are mothers. "That whole 'so you can have it all.' Nope, not at the same time," Obama said. "That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that shit doesn’t work all the time."
I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018
Advertisement