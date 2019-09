Michelle Obama's Book Tour Is Coming To Canada In 2019

Ever since the memoir's release, Obama has been praised for taking readers with her on an intimate journey about her life. She has been candid about everything from how her daughters Malia and Sasha were conceived via in vitro fertilization (IVF) to how she feels U.S. President Donald Trump put her family at risk by peddling the debunked conspiracy theory that her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama, wasn't born in the United States. On tour , Obama has also been candid about the challenges she's faced as a Black woman in America. Earlier this month, she was frank about the unrealistic expectations society pushes on working women, particularly those who are mothers. "That whole 'so you can have it all.' Nope, not at the same time," Obama said . "That’s a lie. And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that shit doesn’t work all the time."