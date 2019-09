Ivanka Trump's Forbes Ranking Proves The Power Of Her Carefully-Crafted Brand

Ivanka's carefully crafted evolution from heiress and entrepreneur to public official began as soon as she began acting as a surrogate to her father in the 2016 American presidential election. Who can forget the eldest Trump daughter, dressed sensibly in millennial pink and channeling the traditional image of femininity, at the 2016 Republican National Convention (RNC)? In her speech, Ivanka softened her father's image with phrases such as, "He taught us that there’s nothing that we cannot accomplish, if we marry vision and passion with an enduring work ethic" and calling him "colour blind and gender neutral." She also began positioning herself as a moderate alternative to her father when she brought up the topic of paid family leave at the conservative gathering — something no one had dared to do before at that level.