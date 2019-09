A Robot Sat Front Row At The Alexander Wang Show

The result was a mash-up of uptown and downtown. Think belts fashioned after Hermes' signature logo-adorned piece, but with a 'W' instead of an 'H,' sweet-looking cardigans paired with leather skirts, headbands worn over crimped hair, and netting. It was all very '90s, and that was intentional. "There's an uptown WASP — I don't know if I'm allowed to say that — but that's kind of the girl, sort of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy; we've got a downtown, kind of punk girl, with a bit of '90s hip hop character... And then we've got a cross-pollination of the two, which is, I suppose, the unification of the Wang girl," is how the lead hairstylist described the looks backstage