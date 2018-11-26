Beyoncé Fans Are Excited For Her Lion King Appearance & Haters Have One Complaint

When the trailer for the upcoming CGI remake of The Lion King was released last week, many people tuned in for one thing and one thing only: Beyoncé.
The only sign of the singer, who will be voicing Nala in the film, came in the form of her name being listed among other members of the cast, including Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and James Earl Jones. All the same, the Beyhive immediately lit up the internet by exalting in what, in their minds, is an already-iconic role.
the #LionKing trailer:— Baby Tay Spice (@CauseIAmTaylor) November 22, 2018
“with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter”
me: pic.twitter.com/D6azvIvT0P
just hit me that donald Glover and Beyoncé have a duet in the lion king pic.twitter.com/ync66AMORC— hag (@leoyolk) November 23, 2018
2019 Lion King / Beyoncé “Lionade pic.twitter.com/ZBBfjJVbVF— BEYHIVE (@beyhiveupdate) November 23, 2018
The moment I hear Beyoncé say a single letter in this Lion King movie, Ima scream.— JabbarLewis (@JabbarLewis) November 22, 2018
But, given that this was a discourse that took place on the internet, not everyone was 100% on board. Some people took issue with the fact that Beyoncé — who famously hails from Houston — might inadvertently give Nala a bit of a Texas twang in her portrayal of the character.
? y’all fave better not mess up Lion King with her Texas accent— Geezy.. (@MsMyaG) November 25, 2018
Somebody said Beyoncé better talk right on the new lion king. Nala is not from Texas ??— Poni Braxton (@therealkoachp) November 25, 2018
This, in turn, brought the Beyhive out in full force. (Well, in even fuller force than usual.)
Some were of the opinion that Nala could only be enhanced by Beyoncé’s Texas accent, while others pointed out that, given that the characters are, uh, CGI lions, there’s probably some room for interpretation as far as an accent is concerned.
I need Beyoncé to have her Texas accent in Lion King. That’s the only way it’ll work imo lol— The King of Duality (@TheMikeTre) November 25, 2018
So, something tells us that Beyoncé will do just fine as Nala. Let it be known that we are absolutely here for the new version of The Lion King, whether it features Beyoncé’s “Texas” accent or not.
