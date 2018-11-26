Anne Hathaway Debuts Fire Engine Red Hair For New Role

Hathaway is playing Elena McMahon, who is a Washington Post journalist. She is in the midst of reporting on the 1984 U.S. president election (in which Ronald Reagan was re-elected), when she becomes entangled in a seedy criminal underworld, filled with arms dealers, spies, and lots of intrigue. She’ll be starring alongside Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, and Rosie Perez. Given that (possible spoiler?) her character needs to wear disguises in order to do her very illegal things, the red hair could be a temporary change.