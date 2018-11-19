Lele Pons Wore The Falsies Of The Future To The Latin Grammys

Before any celebrity walks down the red carpet, they get a full once-over from the glam squad. The fashion stylist tucks and tapes so there's no risk of a nip slip. The hairstylist gives one more blast of hairspray to make sure there are no flyaways. And the makeup artist does one last spritz of setting spray before checking to make sure the face looks good from every angle. Because lipstick on the teeth or a slipping false lash could end up in a Twitter trending topic or an Instagram meme the next day.
Last night for the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards, an errant lash was the least of singer Lele Pons' worries as she arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas because her makeup artist Jose Figueroa used a $145 USD set of falsies that are meant to last for a week. (And no, we're not talking about eyelash extensions.)
Lele's makeup look was inspired by the glamorous ruffled Monsorri gown she wore. And the lashes needed to be as dramatic as the dress. So, Figuero used the Lashify system. What makes these eyelashes so special? Think of them like lash extensions that can be done at home like strips or individuals. The customized system uses a bonding solution to adhere the hairs, and the lashes are individually tucked in underneath your natural lashes, making them easy to blend (a characteristic professional makeup artists rave about).
After pressing Anastasia Beverly Hills Pink Champagne eyeshadow on the lids, Figueroa put on a mix of the B12, B14, and B16 Lashify lengths, using the longer B16 lashes in the middle for extra glam. As for skin coverage, Figueroa blended together the NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation and the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation. And he finished off the look with the perfect fall colour on the lips: the MAC Lip Pencil in Nightmoth and Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Metallics in Crowned.
With this complete glam, Pons was set for a long night of recording Instagram takeovers, presenting on stage, and dancing to Will Smith's performance with Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony. And once the night was over, she could remove the Lashify set or keep them on for an entire week (these lashes are fine to use more than once if you handle them with care.)
As we plan for holiday parties, we'll definitely be saving this look onto our beauty inspiration, because there's nothing that says New Year's Eve like a statement burgundy lip and sturdy pair of false lashes.
