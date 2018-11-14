When you take a closer look at the plot of Hold Back The Stars, based on the book by Katie Khan, it's actually a high-stakes drama set in outer-space that looks like it will be as sweet as it is heartbreaking. Mike Cahill will direct the story of a man and a woman, played by Boyega (who plays Finn in the recent Star Wars installments) and Wright (who played Shuri in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War), who are trapped in space with only 90 minutes of oxygen remaining, and use the time to reflect on their Earthly romance.