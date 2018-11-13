Is Travis Scott Wearing Kanye West's Old Céline Blouse?

Those of us following the Instagram account @oldceline aren't the only ones still mourning the Phoebe Philo era of Celine. Travis Scott appears to also have thoughts about Hedi Slimane's debut at Celine, too. That, or he just raided his de facto brother-in-law Kanye West's closet.
'Ye, of course, has a well-documented love for the designer, as any die-hard Yeezy or Philo stan knows, dating back to 2010. That's when he first rapped on the opening track of his critically-acclaimed album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In the song “Dark Fantasy," the future Yeezy designer shouts out Céline, saying: “And my bitch in that new Phoebe Philo.”
West also credits Philo with ushering in a new era of fast-fashion, making us all “New Slaves,” quoting his own track from the 2013 Yeezus LP. In a now-infamous interview with BBC One’s Zane Lowe, West explained: “You can have on a Zara pant, right? And a girl walks in with the Céline version, and you feel like shit. That is the problem. I'm talkin' about us, the new slaves, the people who love fashion. I'm talking about us, you know? 'Cause I'm a slave to it. I love it. I love it!”
West first shared his Philo-philia in 2011 at Coachella, where he wore a silk Celine blouse from that year's collection. Cut to Travis Scott wearing what appears to be West's shirt on Instagram in 2018. On Sunday, the younger rapper posted two photos of himself wearing the silk women's blouse captioned "cactus" and "305 to the elbow," respectively. When 'Ye wore the shirt, he styled it with jeans, a few gold chains, and a wrist full of colorful bracelets. Scott put his spin on the top with a diamond chain, jeans, and Supreme Nike x Comme des Garçons Air Force 1 sneakers.
If Scott is actually digging in West's archives, what are the odds the Stormi Jenner's father will try 'Ye's "Japanese-style" sandals? Hey, Virgil Abloh like them.
