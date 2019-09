Is Travis Scott Wearing Kanye West's Old Céline Blouse?

West also credits Philo with ushering in a new era of fast-fashion, making us all “New Slaves,” quoting his own track from the 2013 Yeezus LP. In a now-infamous interview with BBC One’s Zane Lowe , West explained: “You can have on a Zara pant, right? And a girl walks in with the Céline version, and you feel like shit. That is the problem. I'm talkin' about us, the new slaves, the people who love fashion. I'm talking about us, you know? 'Cause I'm a slave to it. I love it. I love it!”