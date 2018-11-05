Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding Was As Goopy As You Imagined

When Gwyneth Paltrow has a wedding, you know it’s going to be the Goopiest affair. Her wedding to producer Brad Falchuk was every bit as Pinterest-friendly as you can imagine, right down to the exquisitely roasted pineapples. Yes, roasted whole pineapples, carefully grilled over an outside fire for 12 hours by Argentine chef Francis Mallmann, who was flown in specifically for the event. And that’s just the beginning — it gets way Goopier from there.
Paltrow detailed the lavish coupling affair, which she’s calling GP x Brad, on her lifestyle blog. The photographs are stunning for a reason — they were shot by award-winning war photojournalist Lynsey Addario, whose professional honours include the Getty Images grant, a MacArthur Fellowship genius grant, and a Pulitzer Prize. Addario’s work has taken her to war zones like Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Iraq. While reporting for the New York Times in Libya, she was captured by royalist forces along with three other journalists and released a week later. Talk about a CV!
Let’s go back to those pineapples because it’s worth noting that said roasted pineapples and meats were kept warm in at least a dozen cast iron Dutch ovens, each costing a cool $330 USD. That’s pennies compared to Gwennie’s custom Valentino Haute Couture gown, which probably cost as much as a house. But when you’re the CEO of a beloved lifestyle brand, recouping those costs are as easy as selling the very table linens that guests used for dining. Yes, you can add Goop’s wedding accouterments to your shopping cart.
And naturally, the wedding DJ wasn’t your average person spinning the “Chicken Dance.” Girl Talk, whom many of us remember from many a mid-aughts dance party we’d rather forget, spun his signature mashups. Goop even shared a photo of herself getting down to Girl Talk’s so-called '80s party jams in a stunning white Stella McCartney jumpsuit. No word on what Paltrow and Falchuk’s first dance song was, but we’re betting it was not Coldplay. Congrats to the happily conscious couple.
