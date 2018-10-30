American Apparel Is Bringing (A Slightly Different) Sexy Back

We still use real girls, but we shifted the photography — just a little bit. It’s still flash photography, but the girls are looking right at the camera now, they're not being shot from the top down. They're older — that was a big, important step for us. For the most part, they're 21 and above. And we have added more diversity in the mix, so you're going to see lots of different shapes and sizes. The other thing we do is tell their story. We have a blog, we introduce the women, we tell who they are, what they're passionate about so that they're seen as a whole human being rather than just an object.