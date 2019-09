Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Throwback Video Of Mac Miller On Instagram

Shortly after, Grande was back on social media, sending out her usual dispatches — she tweeted yesterday, "i hope ur well and taking care of yourselves ilysm." In the same breath, she tweeted that she'd like to go on a Sweetener tour , if possible. (The possibility of a tour has been somewhat in debate.) She also may be releasing new music soon, as she's been teasing new music on Twitter . It seems Grande can't stay away from social media to cope — it's part of her career, and she needs her career to heal.