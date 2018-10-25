Meghan Markle Cleared Up A Big Rumour In Her First Royal Speech

"From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for...the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful, and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included," she said, adding, "Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital."