Meghan Markle Cleared Up A Big Rumour In Her First Royal Speech

Meghan Markle has stayed out of the family drama that's been plaguing her royal journey, but there are certain rumours she won't let slide. The Duchess, who announced her pregnancy last week, appeared to address one of those rumours during her first speech on her royal tour. In a past interview with the Daily Mail, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed that Markle's education at Northwestern University was paid for by her father's lottery winnings. However, in her speech, the former Suits actress stressed that she paid her way herself.
While she didn't directly address her brother's claims, she did emphasize that "It was through scholarships, financial aid programs, and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition – that I was able to attend university. And, without question, it was worth every effort."
Her college success story is what inspires her to encourage others to pursue higher education, especially women.
"From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for...the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful, and pivotal one. I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included," she said, adding, "Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital."
People previously reported that Markle was taking a step back from her duties on the tour after announcing her pregnancy, with a source saying that the Duke and Duchess decided to cut down her schedule for a few days. With fewer appearances, it would appear Markle is making sure she uses the time she does spend on the tour to speak on the issues most important to her heart.
Watch her speech in the videos below!
“When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them.” - Duchess of Sussex— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 23, 2018
(Video 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/YDSrbdoiTl
