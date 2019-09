Los Angeles prosecutors allege that Durst’s own statements on the DVD are crucial enough to use in court, including his admission that the film was “more or less accurate” in regard to violent scenes in which his character (played by Gosling) abuses his wife. “After reading the script and watching this movie, Defendant did not sue the production company for slander, nor did he object to how the movie portrayed him," the paperwork reads according to The Wrap . "Instead, he contacted the director and expressed how much he had enjoyed the film and agreed to sit for a series of interviews, including the DVD commentary for the movie."