Balenciaga is in hot water, yet again. TMZ is reporting that the fashion house is being sued by Car-Freshner Corporation . You may not know the company by name, but you definitely know its product, Little Tree Air Fresheners, the scented trees that hang from the rearview window in thousands of cars. Apparently, Balenciaga did not get permission from the brand and started selling copycat versions as keychains . According to TMZ, Little Trees believes "unsuspecting customers will confuse the two brands." The price, however, may indicate that they are not the same" Little Trees air fresheners cost $5, while Balenciaga's leather key rings will set customers back $345.