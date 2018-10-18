Meghan Markle and Serena Williams continue to be friendship goals. The pair first met at the Super Bowl in 2010, according to People, and immediately hit it off. Since then, the royal has attended numerous sporting events to watch Williams play, and the athlete and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, attended Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May. On Tuesday, Markle took their friendship one step further, supporting Williams' new clothing line by wearing the 'boss' blazer while on tour in Australian."
"I absolutely love this collection because it represents all the facets of my life as an athlete, an entrepreneur, and now, a mother," Williams said in a press release in May for the line. "We’re all on a journey that delights us with highs and challenges us with twists and turns, which shapes us into who we are and who we want to become. I’ve learned to embrace and celebrate this process of individual growth and dedicate this collection to all women who want to join me in showing the world our true selves."
Considering the Duchess of Sussex wore the 'boss' blazer a day after she #blessed us with her first maternity look, we're going to assume it's some sort of commentary on the way she's handling the media spotlight on her and her pregnancy. Because as the product description on the website says "sometimes you just gotta ‘em who‘s boss." Markle paired her blazer with $195 USD skinny jeans from Outland Denim, a sustainable organic label based in Australia that provides job training for women in Cambodia. She completed the look with a $245 USD Maison Kitsune shirt and a pair of J.Crew boots.
The blazer has since sold out — the Meghan Markle effect strikes again! — but Serena Williams also offers a 'Duchess' T-shirt as part of the royal collection, which Markle's blazer is a part of. Now, if only Markle would wear something from that Princess Diana-inspired Off-White collection.
