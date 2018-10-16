Ryan Gosling & Britney Spears Just Had Their Own Mickey Mouse Club Reunion

Two Mouseketeers finally reunited, and it feels so good.
If you want a list of people important to pop culture, look no further than the cast of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. The variety show, which ran on ABC from 1989 to 1994, featured alumni who went on to reach mega-fame, such as Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Keri Russell, and Christina Aguilera.
While we've seen some of these people interact over the years (Timberlake and Chasez were in a band together, maybe you've heard of it?) former Mouseketeers Spears and Gosling just met up again, for the first time since their days on the ABC series.
Considering they may just be the two most famous people to come out of the series (he's a two-time Oscar nominee, she's the reigning princess of pop), it feels perfectly kismet that the pair just so happened to be filming for The Ellen DeGeneres show at the very same time.
On Thursday, ahead of Gosling's aired interview with DeGeneres, the talk show host posted this photo of Gosling and Spears. Fans were quick to "like" this blast from the past.
Gosling appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and dished about what it was like working with people like Spears — whom he hadn't seen since childhood — on MMC.
"I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another. And I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed, and I remember thinking, 'Okay, so they're, like, freakishly talented,'" the La La Land actor admitted.
Spears, who also stopped by the show, didn't talk much about her own MMC days, but did share that she has a big announcement coming up — which fans will learn about October 18.
Gosling and Spears may have major things coming up (a possible Oscar nod for Gosling's First Man? A new residency for the "Oops!...I Did It Again" songstress?) but we'll never forget where they came from...and, apparently, neither have these superstars.
