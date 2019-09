Simone Biles Did A Game-Changing Vault That No Woman Has Ever Accomplished

Now that Biles has completed this new vault, she may even be honoured by having it named after her when she competes in the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in November. It would be the second time Biles earns a namesake gymnastics move; she famously coined her own double layout half on the floor. Deadspin also speculates that Biles’ new vault essentially assures her another world championship gold medal for that exercise. She won her first gold medal on vault at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Of course, the internet could not deal, and Biles inspired a new hashtag. #SimoneThings is our new favourite meme — and it involves celebrating Biles’ accomplishment. As some Twitter users pointed out, it’s a wonderful example of Black excellence, as well as a new level in women’s gymnastics.