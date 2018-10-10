What To Be For Halloween When You're Pregnant & Don't Have Time To DIY

If you are a pregnant person right now who is looking for a celebrity or fictional character to emulate for Halloween, you're in luck. Between the Kardashian baby boom, and the multiple pregnant Mamma Mia! characters you could dress up as, Halloween in 2018 is a good time to have a baby bump.
But pregnant or not, chances are you do not have time to DIY an elaborate costume that you saw on Pinterest or Etsy, which is understandable. But with a little imagination, you can whip up a witty Halloween costume with clothes and accessories you probably have in your house already or can easily buy in a pinch.
Ahead are a handful of pregnant celebrities and fictional characters that you should dress up as this year.