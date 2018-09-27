Delpozo Creative Director Josep Font Is Stepping Down

Two seasons ago, he brought the brand to London. Now, he's saying goodbye for good. After six years at the helm of Delpozo, creative director Josep Font has announced he is stepping down, WWD reports.
Delpozo, which Spanish couturier Jesus del Pozo opened in 1974, relaunched in 2012 after it was acquired by Grupo Perfumes y Diseño following del Pozo's death in 2011. Font, who was tasked with revitalizing the brand, made it a staple of New York Fashion Week (he told Elle magazine in 2014 that “New York is the window on the world”); the revitalized label became known for its florescent pleated gowns, ornate embellishments, and can't-miss accessories (those bow heels will forever be a street style relic). His dresses have also become a favourite of Alexis Bledel, Kerry Washington, Greta Gerwig, and even Melania Trump.
“Josep has been a key figure for the relaunch of Delpozo,” the company’s president, Pedro Trolez, said in a statement to WWD. “Over the past six years, he has helped rejuvenate and continue the legacy of Jesus.”
Per WWD, Font said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved together in the short space of six years. “I want to thank my talented team who has been committed since the beginning of this journey.”
Font's replacement has not yet been named, though WWD reports it will be announced at a "later date." And as for what's next for the designer? Though nothing has been confirmed, prior to Delpozo, Font ran his own namesake clothing label. Perhaps the industry will see a revival of Josep Font, the brand, sooner than expected?
