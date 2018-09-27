Come 2020, Margot Robbie will be returning to the beloved character Harley Quinn in her much anticipated “girl gang” film Birds of Prey. The film has been long in the making, with Robbie championing it from the start, although the path has been a little tumultuous. In 2016, it was announced that Suicide Squad director David Ayers had signed on to Gotham City Sirens, an all-female follow-up with Robbie. The announcement of Birds of Prey — a distinctly different film, although the premises seem similar — probably means that Sirens will not be happening after all. "There's a lot going on right now," Robbie admitted to MTV.
While DC may have fumbled its rollout of Harley Quinn movies, fans can anticipate plenty of content in the next few years. A movie about Harley and the Joker — apparently a crossover between This Is Us and Bad Santa — has been confirmed, along with a Suicide Squad sequel. Birds of Prey is important because it'll be an all-women team, all the way to the director.
"I've been working on this for three years now,” Robbie, who is listed as a producer on the film, told Moviefone, “from the beginning, I wanted to make an R-rated girl gang film and we needed a female director."
Following the success of DC’s Wonder Woman, and its rival studio’s announcement of Captain Marvel, the time is right for women in superhero films. This one promises to deliver on girl power — and to introduce a wonderful cast of DC characters.
Ahead, what we know about the film so far.