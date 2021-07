What’s The Difference Between A Nightmare & A Night Terror?

Luckily, there are ways to get rid of night terrors that do not involve battling horse-humans. Treating night terrors is all about preventing triggers and helping people get to sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. For example, if night terrors seem to pop up during stressful periods, then learning ways to manage stress (through cognitive behavioural therapy or hypnosis) is usually the first line of defence. There's also a treatment called " anticipatory awakening ," which involves being woken up 15 minutes before a night terror in order to prevent it. Of course, if there's a bigger medical condition that's contributing to the terrors, then you should see a doctor or healthcare provider to have those addressed, too. But some people never seek treatment for night terrors, and just find ways to prevent them on their own.