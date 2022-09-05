From La Mer To Rose Inc, These Luxe Beauty Brands Are On Sale RN

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Folks, there comes a time when our favourite beauty products run out. No matter how many times you shake, rattle and squeeze your tubes, bottles and tubs, eventually, you know it's time to restock. Perfect timing for a beauty sale: The Beauty Drop, to be exact.
Kicking off today (September 6) and running for 48 hours, the huge online sale will include a bunch of luxe beauty brands like La Mer, Bobbi Brown, M.A.C, Armani, YSL, La Roche Posay, Skinceuticals and more.
Advertisement
What is Beauty Drop?
The Beauty Drop is a 48-hour online shopping event with exclusive deals from some of the world's most luxury beauty brands. Customers can score up to 35% off a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more across an extensive range of premium brands during the sale.
When is the Beauty Drop sale?
The Beauty Drop sale will run from Tuesday, September 6 through Thursday, September 8 (or Friday, September 9 for some brands).
How to sign up for early access to the Beauty Drop sale?
All you have to do to get access to the big Beauty Drop sale is sign up through their website to become a VIP member.
What deals can you expect to see during the Beauty Drop sale?
As of today (Tuesday, September 6), you can score a bunch of discounts on a range of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more. We've got a sneak peek at some of the best deals you can expect below.
Jo Malone
Deal: A complimentary miniature Cologne (9ml), Body Crème (15ml) and Body & Hand Wash (15ml) in our most-loved scents with purchases over $185.
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Use Code: BEAUTYDROP
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Advertisement
La Mer
Deal: Receive a complimentary four-piece skincare regimen from La Mer with any $300+ purchase.
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Clinique
Deal: Enjoy your free seven-piece Must-Haves gift with any order of $100 or more, exclusively online. Enjoy three bonus most-loved minis.
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Aveda
Deal: Free full-sized hydrating masque with your purchase (valued at $85) with any order of $80 or more.
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Valid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Armani
Deal: 15% off sitewide, excluding the Prive and Crema Nera Range.
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
YSL
IT Cosmetics
Kiehl’s
Kerastase
Deal: Receive a hero pack with every purchase (elixir, night serum and genesis serum + pouch).
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
Valid: 7th September – 8th September
Shop here.
Endota
Deal: Spend $100 and get $20 Off, use code: DROP20, spend $120 and get $25 Off use code: DROP25, spend $140 and get $35 Off use code: DROP35.
Note: This applies to the skin range only
Shop here.
Note: This applies to the skin range only
Shop here.
La Roche Posay
Deal: Spend $50 or more and get a Deluxe Discovery Kit (valued at $45). The pouch includes 10 products across all ranges.
Shop here.
Shop here.
Skinceuticals
Deal: Spend $250 get and receive a Resveratrol B Antioxidant Night Serum.
Vaid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Vaid: 6th September – 9th September
Shop here.
Mario Badescu
GHD
Rose Inc
Kora
James Cosmetics
Alpha-H
Deal: 20% off serums + a free Liquid Gold Rose 30ml ($24.95 value) with all orders over $85 – sitewide.
Shop here.
Shop here.
Advertisement
Lanolips
M.A.C Cosmetics
Bobbi Brown
Estee Lauder
Deal: Free three-piece gift with $100+ skincare purchases. Plus, Estee E-List loyalty members receive double loyalty points on the Advanced Night Repair Collection.
Shop here.
Shop here.