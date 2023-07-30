Your August Horoscope Is Here & Your Life Is About To Feel Easier

August 2023 has arrived, and it’s bringing with it a more light-hearted approach to navigating this thing we call life. The month begins with a revolutionary full moon in Aquarius on August 1st, encouraging all zodiac signs to learn the art of healthy emotional detachment. With Venus, the planet of love, and Chiron, the asteroid of inner wounds, both retrograde in the Fire signs of Leo and Aries respectively, this Leo season will be atypical as we’re being asked to learn from our inner wisdom rather than needing to be outwardly flamboyant.
Mercury and Mars are both in Virgo this month, helping infuse the cosmos with much needed grounded energy. The more time we spend in nature and away from distractions, the more aligned we’ll feel with ourselves and our missions on Earth. Once the Leo new moon strikes on the 16th, we’re being given a fresh start when it comes to expressing our creative interests and exploring entrepreneurial passions. Get clear on how you’d like the next six months of your life to feel and then use the start of Virgo Season on August 23rd to map out a game plan for turning those intentions into tangible truths. By the Pisces full moon on the 30th, some of them may already have come true.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this is the first full month that the North Node, a symbol of our evolutionary destiny, is in your sign. So act like it. Truly act like you’re the main character, and the world is your stage — because it is. Now that it’s Leo Season, your sector of fate, adventure, and youth is activated. Venus may be retrograde in Leo this month, but it’s only helping you better get acquainted with yourself and your deepest needs.
The Aquarius full moon at the start of the month activates your friendship sector, so you may have to let go of frenemies or check your own self if you demonstrate frenemy tendencies towards others. By the time the Leo new moon strikes two weeks later, you’ll feel reinvigorated and ready for a rebirth of sorts — just avoid any makeovers or drastic physical changes at this time.
With Mercury and your ruler Mars currently in Virgo, taking the gradual approach to metamorphosis is in your best interest, as slowing down will help you process whether your desires are coming from ego or from spirit. By the time the Pisces full moon strikes on August 30th, you’ll feel like you’ve transcended many of your fears and are entering a vibrant new chapter.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, with the Aquarius full moon striking as the month begins and your planetary ruler Venus currently retrograde in Leo all month long, a part of you may be feeling restless this month as your thoughts are being dragged back to your past. Aquarius and Leo are two signs that square off (create astrological friction) with your Taurus nature, but there’s a reason you’re being stretched out of your comfort zone right now — Jupiter’s in your sign, and it wants you to take bolder risks, particularly when it comes to dreams you’ve had for quite some time.
Venus Retrograde wants to help you and not harm you, Taurus. Once you understand this, everything shifts in your favour this month. Fortunately for you, since both Mercury and Mars are spending this month in your fellow Earth sign of Virgo, you’ll feel comforting energy as you make your way through the tumultuous fiery transits that are occurring concurrently. Look at your current obligations and responsibilities. Which ones feel draining and which ones do you actually enjoy? Ask yourself what your spirit truly needs to be at peace.
August is the month to weed through your daily routine and make sure it’s in alignment with your values. The Leo new moon on the 16th is the ideal time to begin that process, and then once the Pisces full moon strikes on August 30th, you’re likely to be in a much better state of mind, as Pisces energy harmonizes with your nature and reminds you that life is but a dream. So you might as well dream up the best life for yourself.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, with Mercury, your planetary ruler, spending all month in your fellow Mutable sign of Virgo, you’ll feel like August is the month where you get your life together, and this changes the game for you. The North Node’s presence in Aries is also lighting a fire under your butt, encouraging you to let go of complaining and get to initiating instead. Tap into the energy of the Aquarius full moon on August 1st to bring momentum to your creative endeavours — the more innovative the path, the better.
Mars, the planet of action, spends most of the month in Virgo, and this may initially feel awkward for your airy nature because it means you have to take the step-by-step approach to pursuing your visions rather than just winging it or playing it by ear. While doing mundane work may feel boring at first, it’s the key to your sustainable growth, Gemini, so learn to fall in love with it.
Fortunately, the Leo new moon strikes on the 16th and reminds you that you can always add flair and pizzazz to your life — you may be invited on an exciting date or make a new encounter around this time. Keep in mind that Venus is retrograde though, so not everything or everyone is what it seems. Have fun, but also stay cautious and remind yourself of the power of boundaries this month.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this month you’ll be focused on cultivating financial security, and you’ll also be reflecting on how your past experiences have moulded who you are today. Your mission this month is to not get too caught up in the past though, which could be easier said than done since Venus is currently retrograde in Leo, in your sector of self-esteem.
The Aquarius full moon that strikes on August 1st helps reorient your subconscious mind by reminding you of the cyclical nature of life. What you once viewed as your worst-case scenario may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise, and this full moon illuminates that truth to you, allowing you to become more adaptable and open-minded.
The second half of August starts to pick up the pace once the Leo new moon takes place on August 16th. You’ll notice that your finances also start to increase during this time (it won’t happen all at once due to Venus’ ongoing retrograde, but you’ll feel more confident and optimistic than you did during the first half of August). Two weeks later, the Pisces full moon harmonizes with your Cancer nature and activates your sector of travel, philosophy, media, and education. If you’ve been wanting to go back to school, spend time abroad, or launch a creative project, you’ll feel a surge of empowering energy within one week of August 30th, and this will encourage you to follow your intuition and take the leap.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, your birthday season is transforming you from the inside out, and Venus’ retrograde is reminding you that it’s okay to ride solo for a while — it’ll help you fall more deeply in love with yourself (in a non-conceited way, but rather in a deeply spiritual and holistic way). The Aquarius full moon on August 1st may lead to an unexpected yet necessary ending or shift in an intimate relationship or friendship. While it may hurt at first, it will also help clear space in your life for the type of connections that feel mutually nourishing and sustainable.
With Mercury and Mars both in Virgo this month, activating your sector of money and self-esteem, you may initially feel underwhelmed by the more mundane energy of Leo season. When you add the fact that Venus is retrograde in your sign to the mix, your biggest challenge this month will be learning how to embrace stillness without feeling the need to fill your life with out-of-this-world experiences. You’ll learn that the practice of enjoying simple things can feel quite stimulating once you’re present enough to witness the magic in it all.
Use your annual new moon on August 16th to re-imagine what success and abundance looks and feels like to you, Leo. It could all be so simple… By the time the Pisces full moon takes place on the 30th, simplicity will be something you view as a necessary and healing balm.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, what will it take for you to remember that there’s no need to chase the prize because you are the prize itself? Your birthday season begins on the 23rd of this month, but before we get there you’re in hibernation season during Leo season — especially with Venus’ current retrograde in Leo. Use this hibernation as a way to recondition your subconscious mind. Listen to empowering mantras, unfollow accounts that make you feel bad about yourself or cause you to overly compare yourself, and weed out any energies in your social circle that feel draining.
Both Mercury and Mars are in your sign this month, so it’ll kind of already feel like Virgo season has begun. While this combination of planetary energy can increase your productivity and confidence, it can also lead to your workaholic tendencies kicking into high gear, so try your best to find a balance between work and play. Once the Sun enters your sign on the 23rd, you’ll be focused on the rebirth you’d like to invite into your life during your solar return. Think big!
The Pisces full moon on August 30th lights up your sector of partnership and marriage, This is one of the most auspicious full moons of the year for you, as it can help you let love in if you’ve previously been reluctant to doing so. Saturn is also in Pisces in that sector of your chart, teaching you that love is a superpower, and pretending to be too cool for school will backfire.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this month is all about evaluating what friendship and community truly mean to you. With Venus, your planetary ruler, spending all month retrograde in Leo, combined with the Leo new moon striking on the 16th, you’re reflecting on the concept of community and friendship and doing your best to make sure you’re showing up authentically in your connections rather than taking on the energy of what society expects you to be.
The Aquarius full moon at the start of the month is the ideal opportunity to do a full moon release ritual and let go of whatever others have projected onto you. Define yourself for yourself.
With Mercury and Mars both in Virgo this month, your sector of spirituality and closure is highlighted, and you’re likely to feel more reserved, introverted, and perhaps even insecure this month. Your mission is to accept the feelings coming up for you rather than trying to mask them behind a smile. It’s okay to not know what’s next, Libra — linger in the void, as we’re currently at the height of retrograde season. The Pisces full moon on August 30th will help you soften your approach to navigating your current circumstances, by encouraging you to embrace your vulnerabilities rather than fearing them.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the month of August is likely to be the height of your professional momentum this year — so make the most of it. You have several planets in your sector of career and reputation right now, so if you’ve been meaning to make a significant career change, or even take a break from traditional work and enjoy a sabbatical, this is the month to put those plans into action.
The Aquarius full moon at the start of the month is helping you let go of societal expectations of who you thought you should be, especially if they derive from a subconscious place. Mercury, the planet of communication, and Mars, your planetary ruler, are both in Virgo this month, amplifying your sector of friendship. You’re likely to peacefully release one-sided connections this month, and as soon as you do it’ll make room for the types of friendships that feel reciprocal and mutually beneficial to enter your life, and remain.
Once the Leo new moon strikes on August 16th, you have the magic touch when it comes to manifesting your ideal career path into existence. All you have to do is be brave enough to ask, and to take greater leaps of faith. Shoot your shot, Scorpio! The month ends with a healing full moon in Pisces on August 30th, in your sector of true love and creativity. You may be pleasantly surprised by the revelations of an admirer or lover, and you may also receive significant praise for a creative endeavour you recently released in the world. Congratulations!
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, life’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for you lately as you adjust to the North Node’s presence in your fellow Fire sign of Aries, and Venus’ current retrograde through your fellow Fire sign of Leo. There’s been an internal push and pull between your desire to completely reinvent yourself, and your need to slow down and rest. As the month begins, the Aquarius full moon activates your communication sector, encouraging you to open up to others about the tension you may be feeling, perhaps through an artistic medium such as writing a blog or launching a podcast.
Chances are, people will magnetize towards you as you express yourself authentically and transparently, and this could lead to you garnering a new fan base, helping you not feel as alone.
With Mercury and Mars both in Virgo this month, you’re being asked to pay attention to the nitty gritty details in your career that you often overlook. Make sure you’re sticking to your budget and not being overly generous at this time, because Venus’ retrograde in Leo can make it easy to overcompensate in order to gain approval, which could lead to you overspending.
Fortunately, once the Leo new moon strikes on the 16th, followed by the Pisces full moon on the 30th, you’ll feel much lighter, more confident, and more expansive in the second half of August compared to the first. So plan all your adventures for August 16th - 30th, as your mind will be filled with inspiring visions of what you can bring forth in your life.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this month has a peaceful energy to it, as the Aquarius full moon on the 1st lights up your sector of money and self-esteem, reminding you that the only validation you should be seeking is the validation of your own self (as well as of your ancestors). This is a great month for looking into your genealogical history and getting to know your roots on a literal and spiritual level. You may notice family patterns that explain some recurring themes in your own life, and as you make sense of them you’ll feel more clear and aligned with your mission.
Mercury and Mars are both in your fellow Earth sign of Virgo this month, so you’ll be harmonizing with those planets, which will boost your communication skills and also help you take purposeful, intentional action towards your long-term goals. The key is to balance rest with your productivity, as Virgo energy can lead to you pushing yourself too hard, often without realizing it.
Once the Leo new moon strikes on August 16th, your sector of depth and outside resources is activated, and you’ll be in a prime position to apply for business grants, scholarships, funding for your start-up, or create a wealth plan for the next six months. Get specific about how much money you’re ready to bring into your life by allocating ways that the money will be spent or invested. By the time the Pisces full moon takes place August 30th, some of your new moon intentions may already start to sprout.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this month you’re likely to feel slightly nostalgic and more sentimental than you’re used to. With Venus, the planet of love, currently retrograde in your opposite sign of Leo, you’re being faced with recurring thoughts, regrets, or lingering questions from your past. The full moon in your sign on August 1st highlights a need for emotional transmutation — get out of your head and into your feelings, either through journaling your thoughts in real time, or having a session with a therapist or healer who can help you release months-work of pent-up feelings. Doing so will lead to you feeling lighter as the month goes by.
With Mercury and Mars both in Virgo this month, your energy levels won’t necessarily be as high or eccentric as usual — you’ll be feeling more practical and reserved. The Universe is encouraging you to hone in on your current collaborations, particularly your financial ones. If you’re into ethical investing, this month is ideal for evaluating your investment portfolio and making sure the wealth you’re building is aligned with your values.
The Leo new moon on the 16th sets you up for a vibrant romantic fresh start during the second half of the month, but your new beginning is likely to be tied to a past relationship — either you’ll reconcile with a previous lover, or you’ll let someone know how you feel about them after months of deliberation (or vice versa). Keeping your heart chakra open is your mission this month, and if you practice the art of doing so you’ll be rewarded by the time the Pisces full moon strikes August 30th.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the month begins with an Aquarius full moon in your sector of spirituality and closure, and then ends with a full moon in your sign. This means that you’ll start off in your own hermit world, integrating deep spiritual lessons from the past six months, and then you’ll emerge out of your cocoon at the end of the month, similarly to a brand new butterfly with vibrant wings.
Everything that happens in between is up to you and your relationships with others, because both Mercury, the planet of communication, and Mars, the planet of action, will be in your opposite sign of Virgo, lighting up your sector or marriage and relationships. With the North node now in Aries, in your sector of self-esteem, the best way to evolve is to be honest about what you feel and what you want — the Leo new moon on August 16th serves as a cosmic nudge helping you do just that.
The month ends with the Pisces full moon in your sign on August 30th. Since full moons represent both endings and new beginnings, you’ll either be in a period of mourning an end of a relationship or career path, or celebrating a fresh start in the way you view yourself. Embrace the metamorphosis that you’ll be experiencing this month, Pisces.