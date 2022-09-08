Try A Little Tenderness During The Harvest Moon in Pisces

A great way to balance the energy is to start a gratitude journal where we can put down in writing all the blessings in our lives. In order to appreciate what we have and help us want to pay it forward, it’s important that we realise how wonderful many aspects of our lives are and how much love we can give to others. Another technique is to go within our hearts and meditate. Once we connect with our subconscious and bring our deepest sentiments to the light, we can move toward guiding our spirit to its truest path.