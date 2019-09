Die teuerste Tasche der Welt wurde jetzt in Hongkong geshoppt & es ist keine It Bag

We're getting closer and closer to our #Handbags & #Accessories ? Hong Kong Sale on 31 May! ??? @christieshandbags @christiesasia. The sale includes rare and exquisite pieces like this Matte White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Retourné Kelly 25, estimated at HKD $600,000-800,000. #handbag #matte #white #kelly #kellybag #hermes #luxury

A post shared by CHRISTIE'S (@christiesinc) on May 29, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT