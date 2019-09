29 Fashiontrends, an denen du 2017 nicht vorbeikommst

Zurück in die Zukunft

There are some familiar straws that designers grasp for when they want to create clothes that seem groundbreaking. To evoke the future, they sometimes recall the past’s interpretation of it. Case in point: how Chanel incorporated Jetsons’-style helmets into its show this season, or Paco Rabanne brought in Dune-style desert-wear. Designers have also leaned on “high-tech” gadgetry that sometimes feels gimmicky (Dolce & Gabbana’s light-up heels) and sometimes feels interesting, but not really practical (Chalayan’s belts that project your brainwaves and heart rate...really?). Sometimes, designers do things as blatant as putting the word “future” on their stuff (thanks, Gucci). But this season, there were some brands that took on a much more effective strategy, making statements through casting about the future conceptions of gender and beauty. Regardless of the approach, many of these shows were all tapping into the apprehension that future consumers seem less tuned into the fashion establishment, and more interested in DIY labels and indie brands. Whether any of these attempts to connect with this younger generation will work is still up in the air, but Gen Z should know this much: Fashion is coming for you.