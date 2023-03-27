Celebrate Earth Month With 20% Off W&P’s Eco-Friendly Food Containers

Let’s get a head start on Earth Month this April by making small sustainable changes to our daily routines. One of the easiest ways to make a positive impact on our planet is by switching to reusable food and drink products. And no, that doesn’t mean it has to be expensive. Rather than constantly buying single-use food packaging and bottles, you can spend your hard-earned money on durable containers that will last you time after time.
One of our favorite budget-friendly and sustainable food storage and kitchenware brands is W&P. The brand's reusable range utilizes BPA-free plastic, LFGB-certified silicone, Borosilicate glass, and stainless steel to help eliminate waste. From insulated water bottles to bento lunch boxes to silicone storage bags, and even more reusable kitchen accessories, W&P has you covered with stylish and minimalistic styles. Plus, there are plenty of bundles if you want to get more bang for your buck.
And right now through April 9, W&P is offering 20% off full-price products sitewide (in addition to having a boatload of already on-sale items) when you enter code PLANET at checkout. And if that isn't enough to convince you, maybe the brand's commitment to fighting insecurity and decreasing food waste by donating a portion of every sale to City Harvest will. So browse along these eco-friendly products to find new and best-selling W&P accessories you can pack for a picnic, haul to the beach, sling to school, or travel to work.
Reusable Dishware
Looking for fridge- or travel-friendly food storage containers? W&P has a small but mighty selection of bowls and lunch boxes that’ll elevate your lunch game. They each offer delectable features like being leakproof, portable, and lightweight. Most also feature silicone straps to keep your food secure and your mind at ease. Plus, as of recently, the seal-tight leakproof bowls are available in a four-pack.
Reusable Glassware
Ditch plastic water bottles and takeaway coffee cups, and swap them out for reusable glassware from W&P's Porter Collection. Whether you’re looking to keep your on-the-go drinks colder or hotter for longer, W&P has options with insulated ceramic and silicone covers that do the trick. And you’ll be hydrating in style with the cutest range of neutral and pastel colorways or terrazzo prints.
Reusable Storage Bags
While plastic zipper storage bags are resealable, they’re not necessarily durable enough to reuse. The better option is simply purchasing reusable plastic-free storage bags. Lucky for us, W&P sells silicone storage bags, and even better, they're also freezer-safe. There are several sizes and styles available, from small sandwich bags to large flat bags to nifty standup bags.
Reusable Food & Drink Bundles
For those of you who want to buy every W&P product you’ve seen so far, consider purchasing a bundle from the brand. The new Sustainable Swaps Bundle is the perfect starter pack for stepping into the world of eco-friendly living. There are also larger bundles available along with smaller bundles for your various refrigerator storage and lunchtime needs.
Reusable Utensils & Tools
Yep, it’s time to say goodbye to single-use plastic utensils and plastic straws for good. Anytime you’re bringing food with you outside of the house, you’ll want to carry around W&P’s cute cutlery in its travel-safe silicone case, too. And while the brand is offering crazy discounts, you may also want to order the food-grade stainless steel straws or dreamy matcha whisk, too.
Reusable Food & Drink Accessories
Calling all popcorn lovers! W&P sells a reusable silicone bowl to pop your kernels in, saving you from using single-use bags (and saving some money too). And now calling all cold-water lovers! If you want to upgrade your hydration game, consider adding ice spears to your drinks from one of W&P’s unique ice mold trays.
