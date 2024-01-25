Uranus Direct Is Here & You’ll Take Major Leaps Forward

Since August 28 2023, Uranus, the Planet of Revolution, has been retrograde in the fixed earth sign Taurus. On January 27, Uranus ends its moonwalk. This will be an eye-opening time in which we may make major leaps forward.
In the past several months, when Uranus has been retrograde, we’ve been a little bit slower to embrace change than usual. Taurus is a sign that likes to take its time when approaching life augmentations, so the delays felt from the planetary moonwalk of Uranus have made us drag our feet when it comes to revolutionizing our dreams, partnerships, career, and goals. As of late, progress has been moving a bit slower than usual, but we are beginning to see situations, relationships, and beliefs in a different light now that Uranus is charging forward.
Despite our best efforts, Uranus transits can bring unexpected challenges and obstacles. Therefore it is crucial to remain flexible and adaptable when dealing with the issues at hand. It’s important to remember that setbacks are a normal part of the process and should not deter us from our ultimate objectives.
On January 27, when Uranus turns direct, we have a surge of energy in our lives, giving us the motivation to take bigger risks. We’ll be interested in discussing topics such as healing the environment, investing money wisely, and new approaches to relationships. We are connecting with the current times, which means evolving away from outdated ideology. We are moving away from living in the past and becoming more aware of the impact our actions have on the world and our human connections. This is a time when we can focus on strengthening our relationships, caring for the Earth, and handling money wisely.
The conjunction between Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus that occurs on April 20 is a vital astrological transit of 2024. At this time, we will see many political matters take center stage — especially as this year’s US election approaches. Another point of interest at this time will be the stock market. We may see it become problematic and volatile, much of which we are beginning to see in the current economy. However, on April 20, things will hit an all-time high, which may force us to reassess how we should look after our finances and investments. Environmental matters will also become a highly critical topic on April 20, giving us the chance to dedicate more time and energy towards how we care for our planet.
Uranus is one of the two planets that naturally rotate in the opposite direction of Earth (the other is Venus). When it is retrograde, it moves in an opposite orbit and at a leisurely pace, allowing us to take our time to reflect on what we need to develop in the future. Even when it moves at its normal pace, it still moves in a different direction to Earth, making it difficult for us to change. However, it’s vital that we use this time to improve our situations. We should aim to enhance, heal, and rebuild old structures to replace them with better ways of thinking and new foundations. Luckily, Pluto’s movement into Aquarius, which happens a week before Uranus turns direct, is providing us with the motivation to step outside our comfort zone and embrace progressiveness.
As Taurus is a sign that prefers the status quo, the urge to move ahead in a new direction as encouraged by Uranus leaves us in a bit of a bind. However, the good news is that we are making progress towards growth, even if it’s not at the pace we want. It’s important to let go of the past and understand how things currently are instead of how they used to be. The world moves quickly, so it’s beneficial to take a moment to pause and appreciate the present before deciding on a course of action. Trust the process and believe that this change is necessary for our personal growth and the betterment of the world.