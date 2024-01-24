Occupation: Unemployed (I quit my job before Thanksgiving.)

Industry: n/a

Age: 38

Location: Vermont

Salary: $0 (I’m living off of my emergency fund while I’m looking for a job.)

Net Worth: -$73,950 (car: $6,000; emergency fund: $6,300; I bonds: $3,050; retirement account: $10,000; checking and savings accounts: $700; minus student loans)

Debt: $100,000 (student loans)

Paycheck Amount: $0

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent, Utilities & Internet: $997 (for a two-bedroom apartment in the country)

Student Loans: $230

Health Insurance: $20

Medications: $50

Car & Renter’s Insurance: $67.75

Phone: $25

Pet Insurance: $50



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

No. Neither one of my parents went to college and they never understood why I wanted to go. We struggled financially all of my childhood and, at times, we had no food at all. I knew I wanted my life to be different, so I went to college and got a master’s degree. I paid for it through student loans.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

There were no conversations about money, just utter anxiety about how we were going to make it through the month. My parents never saved or planned, and I grew up feeling that money is a force that no one can control. I made it a point to educate myself about finances.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Tutoring math at 15. I got it because I wanted money of my own. I learned pretty early on that money is security.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. All the time. I grew up in poverty, and my folks fought about money constantly.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, to an extent, but my worries are less nebulous and more practical. I’ve been out of work for about a month and I’m living on my emergency fund until I find something. I’ve instituted a spending freeze and I know I have the resources to make my money last. Still, I’d like to have a job soon.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was 18 when my parents kicked me out. The only financial safety net I have is the one I created for myself. I have an emergency fund and I’m really good at living on very little.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No. All I’ve ever received from my parents is money anxiety.

