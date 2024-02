Which brings us back to last November and Capone’s lonely van ride. The shame from the previous year and the shock at not having the chance to compete on the biggest stage of her career ran through her head. Still, not one to sit in her feels, she wiped her tears and prepared herself to compete remotely alongside her team. After all, she had shit to do. As the team’s in-game leader, she still called the strats — albeit through a congested nose, foggy head, and throat so sore she hardly could talk. And after a grueling best of five, SR emerged victorious , besting Team Liquid Brazil 3-2. “I was crying with happiness and joy, but I was crying out of sadness that I couldn't be with my team,” Capone says, adding they “hard carried me that day.” “I would have done anything to be up there with them,” she adds.