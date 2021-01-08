I Got A ’70s-Inspired Curly Shag & This Is What It Looks Like

Whoever said the curly shag wasn't here to stay lied. The tousled chop is still a popular request in salons, and it's exactly the look that Josie Goson, Hair Me Out's latest star, requested in the latest episode. Goson, who says she's had more or less the same look for most of her life, sat in celebrity stylist Michael Dueñas's chair in what she describes as "dire need" of a change. "I've always had a family friend cut my hair, or I've gone with my dad to his chain haircut spot," she says. "I need a little change and elevation. I'm an adult."
Advertisement
To help elevate Goson's natural texture, Dueñas gave her a custom layered shaggy haircut with bangs. He quickly identified that, like most people with wavy and curly hair, his client had more than one curl pattern. "Her first one starts at her occipital, which is the bone that is just at the back of your head. There, she has corkscrew curls," he said. "Above that, she has Botticelli curls, which is a looser relaxed curl." Dueñas emphasized the importance of finding a stylist who is well-versed in cutting curly hair — especially multi-textured curls, because each cut should be tailored to the client.
Dueñas customized Goson's look by cutting layers throughout her hair and carefully shaping each curl. Then it was onto the bangs. "I am cutting a halo fringe which will then grow into curtain bangs, which will give her versatility and longevity," he explained.
Dueñas used Aloxxi Essential 7 Oil Treatment Conditioner and Aloxxi Bombshell Grip Spray for definition and volume to style Goson's fresh-cut. Then, Dueñas diffused her curls using the Conair Smooth Wrap Dryer to dry without creating frizz. Her results were "cool rocker" curls with a '70s vibe, which made Goson feel closer to her heritage. "There’s an Arabic dance called the Dabke," she said. "Once COVID-19 is over, I can't wait to get back out there and do the lion dance with my hair bouncing around effortlessly, embracing my heritage, my natural curls, and me." Click play to see her complete transformation.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.