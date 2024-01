Salary Story: I Got My PhD & Now Make $100k Doing Couples Therapy

Right out of college, I scrambled to find a job for about three months and finally received my first offer from a small company for $4,000 less than was advertised in the job posting. After asking to discuss an increase, the company actually rescinded the offer! I was devastated and for a long time regretted bringing up the salary discussion at all. Looking back, I recognize that this was huge red flag for the company. Them rescinding the offer probably saved me a lot of misery and grief in the long run.