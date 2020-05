9 Latinx Fashion Designers You Should Follow Now

To be clear, Latinx representation is on the rise in fashion, not only front row at Fashion Week (who could forget Cardi B’s first encounter with Anna Wintour ?), but behind the scenes. As social media brings us all closer together, more and more Latinx fashion designers are becoming serious power players in the industry. These up-and-comers don’t conform to any singular notion of what a Latinx designer should create. Some gravitate toward an abstract, artistic vision; others look to their heritage as a primary source of inspiration. Others, still, use their craft to deconstruct the taboos of their culture while embracing the aspects of Latinidad they cherish most. Keep reading to learn about the nine Latinx designers who absolutely need to be on your radar.