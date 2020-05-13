9 Latinx Fashion Designers You Should Follow Now

Today, there are roughly 60 million Latinx people living in the U.S. — each one of us with our own unique cultural experiences and points of view. We are launching Somos, a cross-platform channel created in collaboration with the Latinx staff at Refinery29. We seek to elevate, educate, and inspire a new generation of changemakers committed to Latinx visibility. We’ll explore the unique issues that affect us and dive into the parallels and contrasts that make our community so rich‚ all while celebrating nuestras culturas.
Latin America has never been recognized as an international fashion hotspot, yet the contributions the Latinx community has made to the global clothing industry can’t be overstated. Veteran designers like the late Oscar de la Renta have made an invaluable impact on the world of high fashion, while the everyday styles of the Latinx community continue to influence the way others dress, for better or worse.
To be clear, Latinx representation is on the rise in fashion, not only front row at Fashion Week (who could forget Cardi B’s first encounter with Anna Wintour?), but behind the scenes. As social media brings us all closer together, more and more Latinx fashion designers are becoming serious power players in the industry. These up-and-comers don’t conform to any singular notion of what a Latinx designer should create. Some gravitate toward an abstract, artistic vision; others look to their heritage as a primary source of inspiration. Others, still, use their craft to deconstruct the taboos of their culture while embracing the aspects of Latinidad they cherish most. Keep reading to learn about the nine Latinx designers who absolutely need to be on your radar.