Kendall Jenner’s Colorist Spills 5 Tips For Natural-Looking Highlights

Ask any hair colorist for the requests they get most often and you'll undoubtably hear "natural" and "sun-kissed ." It makes sense considering the notion incites a sexy narrative — like you just spent a two week vacation relaxing on a white-sand beach in Grand Cayman — and hits on the tone of YHCBB (your hair color, but better). But for the general public, especially those with dark hair, the whole concept of au naturale highlights can feel like a pipe dream. Luckily, that's where professional colorists come into play.