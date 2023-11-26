The Full Moon In Gemini Will Be Troublesome, So You’ll Need To Exercise Patience

Add the asteroids Black Moon Lilith and Ceres to the mix, and the vibe escalates. These asteroids will push us to confront situations and people to get to the bottom of matters. As a result, we won’t want to hold back in our responses. Therein lies the dramatic element of the full moon. The vertex of the chart is close to the moon, urging us to take a new approach to relationships and assert our autonomy. Choosing the right words at the pristine time is vital, as it’ll help to limit arguments. Have an open mind and step outside of your the emotional comfort zone and initiate necessary and the challenging conversations necessary now. The fixed star Prima Hyadum, γ Tauri, brings an air of scandal factor and falling from grace. We can avoid this scenario with a generous approach: don’t allow selfish motives and greed to prevail.