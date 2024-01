Anthropologie’s Stunning New Kitchen Collection Is (Mostly) Under $50

Internationally beloved content creator Betül Tunç and Anthropologie launched the Pinterest-perfect kitchen collection of our dreams this week. Much like her baking content, the 25-piece homeware line — featuring dishware, kitchen tools, aprons, and a few pieces of decor — is an endearing homage to her Turkish roots. We're talking teacups, rolling pins, pitchers, loaf pans, and more kitchen essentials embellished with delightful, traditional Iznik patterns. And, get this: The majority of these thoughtfully designed products (available at Anthropologie right this very minute) cash in under $50.