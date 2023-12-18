Feeling Tired? Say No To Holiday Plans Like These Women Have

Saying no might feel uncomfortable, but Dr. Quinn-Cirillo says it is worth the initial discomfort. It’s useful to begin by thinking about your boundaries privately first, so you can better communicate them. She says: “Think what your boundaries could look like before sharing them with others. Where would you like to say no, where would you like to make changes in how you manage this time of year with others? How can you begin to communicate this with others? Think about what the benefits would be of saying no. This can help with managing any guilt that shows up. It can also help to think about what you value in your relationships: For example, if you value relationships where you can be honest, supported and heard.”