Harper & Daphne Are The Most Interesting Part of The White Lotus

“There's a real journey there for the two of them,” Meghann Fahey, who plays Daphne, tells Refinery29. “At the beginning, Daphne feels really eager to connect with Harper, and I think she can tell that Harper is less enthused about connecting with her. And then I do feel like once Harper sees that there's more to Daphne than meets the eye, I don't know that she ever really gets to a place where she thinks this is a woman that I want to be close to, but they both get to a place with each other where they they do have a better understanding of the way the other moves through the world.”