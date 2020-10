Trainer Amanda Kloots On Why She Called Out Trump: “If I Don’t Speak Up, I’m A Coward”

She continued, saying: "I will never see my husband again because of this virus. And for the leader of our country, who had this virus , to get out of the hospital and say what he said to the American people — to me — is wrong. And it has nothing to do with being a Republican or Democrat. Nothing. It has to do with being a decent human being. It has to do with saying the right thing. It has to do with supporting the people that you lead."